Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) is Visionary Wealth Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 2.5% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $33,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PWR traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $271.57. The company had a trading volume of 561,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.32 and a 200 day moving average of $232.46. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

