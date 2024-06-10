Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

QTRX stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $650.59 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quanterix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Quanterix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Quanterix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Quanterix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 14.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

