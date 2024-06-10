QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.
QNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. B. Riley started coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
QuinStreet Price Performance
Shares of QNST opened at $16.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $938.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.16. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QuinStreet Company Profile
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
See Also
