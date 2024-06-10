Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
