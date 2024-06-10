Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after buying an additional 4,119,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 1,327,990 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 2,082,561 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,435,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 234,810 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,069,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 161,805 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.