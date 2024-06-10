Raymond James Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $55.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.88.

Braze Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. Braze has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $174,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,334,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Braze by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

