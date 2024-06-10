Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $42.61. 45,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 74.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

