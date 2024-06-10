Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14,035.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $200,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,412 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,817,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $917,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,906,725 shares of company stock valued at $642,307,702 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,585,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,338,432. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. The firm has a market cap of $534.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

