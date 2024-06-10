Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 48.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.40. 1,036,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,838. The stock has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.35. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $129.18 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

