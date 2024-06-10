Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 369,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $43.83. 9,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $44.57.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

