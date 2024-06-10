Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 570 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,854,000 after purchasing an additional 141,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,822,000 after acquiring an additional 115,989 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,373,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,823,000 after acquiring an additional 88,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,236,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VXF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.51. The company had a trading volume of 92,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,129. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.04 and a 200-day moving average of $165.43. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.