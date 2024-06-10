Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $142.69. The stock had a trading volume of 340,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,878. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $183.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,831,000 after purchasing an additional 181,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,599,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296,941 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,532,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,892,000 after acquiring an additional 135,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

