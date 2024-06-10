REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.58.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RGNX

REGENXBIO Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $14.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $693.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.34. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $272,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,156.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $837,900. Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.