Request Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and $2.69 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010340 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,602.91 or 1.00028500 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012347 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00092727 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13460563 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,949,165.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.