Retirement Capital Strategies Acquires Shares of 49,794 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after buying an additional 70,506 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $663,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.76. 496,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,724. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

