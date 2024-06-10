Retirement Capital Strategies Has $327,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Retirement Capital Strategies lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock remained flat at $98.87 during midday trading on Monday. 348,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,776. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.82.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

