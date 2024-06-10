Retirement Capital Strategies Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Retirement Capital Strategies increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,318 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Tesla were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.79. The stock had a trading volume of 50,515,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,090,227. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.20. The company has a market cap of $554.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,560 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.