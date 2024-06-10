Retirement Capital Strategies Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2024

Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $303.21. 192,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.97 and its 200-day moving average is $275.31. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $303.90.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.