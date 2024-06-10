Retirement Capital Strategies Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $303.21. 192,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.97 and its 200-day moving average is $275.31. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $303.90.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

