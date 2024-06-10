Retirement Capital Strategies Takes $1.66 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.90. 1,909,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,443. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $108.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

