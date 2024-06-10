Retirement Capital Strategies Takes $13.38 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 142,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,377,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 5.8% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 45,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MBB stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.07. 4,920,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,011. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.87.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3002 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.