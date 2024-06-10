Reviewing Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL)

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Intellicheck shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of mPhase Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Intellicheck and mPhase Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 1 2 0 2.67 mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Intellicheck currently has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Intellicheck’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Intellicheck has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck and mPhase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -5.72% -5.82% -4.43% mPhase Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intellicheck and mPhase Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $18.91 million 3.60 -$1.98 million ($0.05) -70.00 mPhase Technologies $30.67 million 0.00 $1.67 million N/A N/A

mPhase Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck.

Summary

mPhase Technologies beats Intellicheck on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal, an Intellicheck-branded identity validation application that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that offers document validation, retail POS integration, additional data for analytics and analysis, and online validation, and other features; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform's Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

