Reviewing PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD)

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68% PolyPid N/A -572.69% -110.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A PolyPid N/A N/A -$23.86 million ($12.64) -0.34

This table compares H-CYTE and PolyPid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

H-CYTE has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for H-CYTE and PolyPid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00

PolyPid has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 230.19%. Given PolyPid’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Volatility & Risk

H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PolyPid beats H-CYTE on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

