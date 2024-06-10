Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Given a C$1.10 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Eight Capital set a C$1.10 target price on Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rio2 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Rio2 stock opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. Rio2 has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.64.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Rio2 will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

