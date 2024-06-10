Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.88% of American States Water worth $26,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 44,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,805.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AWR

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of AWR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22. American States Water has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $90.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

American States Water Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.