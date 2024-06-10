Robeco Schweiz AG Has $110.95 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 159,000 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up 1.9% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.60% of First Solar worth $110,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $12.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,450,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,050. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $286.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.47.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,519 shares of company stock worth $13,324,756. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.64.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

