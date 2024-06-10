Robeco Schweiz AG Has $40.25 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 382,580 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.27% of Masco worth $40,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Masco by 70.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,866. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.30. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

