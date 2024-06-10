Robeco Schweiz AG Has $54.02 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $54,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,168. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $292.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

