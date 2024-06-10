Robeco Schweiz AG Has $82.64 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,977 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.4% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $82,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $4,008,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Ecolab by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,216,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 57,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 44,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.2 %

ECL stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.77. The company had a trading volume of 766,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.63. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $240.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

