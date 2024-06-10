Robeco Schweiz AG Raises Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,751 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 1.03% of Franklin Electric worth $45,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FELE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northcoast Research raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

FELE traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,780. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.61 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

