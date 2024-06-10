Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 10,000 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $32,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 1,977.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLED traded up $3.01 on Monday, reaching $186.04. 272,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,917. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $133.67 and a 12 month high of $194.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.25. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

