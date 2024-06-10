Robeco Schweiz AG Takes Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 880,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,914,000. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.61% of Procore Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 43,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,560. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCOR. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCOR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,648,481.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 57,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $4,561,957.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,609.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,648,481.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,397 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,273 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.