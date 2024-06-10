Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,395 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Rollins by 14.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 268,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,452,000 after buying an additional 160,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,285. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.63. 350,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,895. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

