Rosenblatt Securities Raises Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $54.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $52.50 to $54.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a sell rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Get Ciena alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CIEN

Ciena Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.88. Ciena has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $175,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,750.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $144,355.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,561.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $175,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,750.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,307 shares of company stock worth $1,414,330. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ciena by 339.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.