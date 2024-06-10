Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $45.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Sweetgreen stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 2.34.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $619,269.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,167 shares of company stock valued at $14,357,308. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 309,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth $29,105,000. Finally, Teca Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 769,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

