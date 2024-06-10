Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,788,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,898,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,077 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,246,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.91. 77,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,366. The company has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $109.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.21.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

