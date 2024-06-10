Royal Bank of Canada Raises Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $43.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

