Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828,984 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 1.88% of Rush Street Interactive worth $18,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 4,395.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 1,846,353 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 10.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 538,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 356,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 68,255 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 246,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 13,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $79,620.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 692,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 13,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $79,620.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 692,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $97,656.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 550,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,563.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 331,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,498. Insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RSI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.85. 365,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,471. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.05 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

