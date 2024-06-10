Sage Rock Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. Aimei Health Technology makes up 5.6% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aimei Health Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $4,269,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,535,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $4,860,000.

AFJKU traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,043. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49.

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

