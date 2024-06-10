Sage Rock Capital Management LP Makes New $400,000 Investment in Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Aeries Technology accounts for 1.6% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.05% of Aeries Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Aeries Technology Stock Performance
Shares of AERT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.45. 6,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,295. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88. Aeries Technology, Inc has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $11.40.
About Aeries Technology
