Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Saul Centers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Saul Centers by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Saul Centers

In other news, COO David Todd Pearson bought 2,300 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $83,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,570.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,100 shares of company stock worth $100,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Trading Down 1.2 %

Saul Centers stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.42%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

