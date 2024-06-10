Scotiabank Cuts Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$2.25

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRZ. CIBC dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$2.90 to C$2.70 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of C$2.64.

Transat A.T. Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$2.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of C$2.82 and a 52-week high of C$5.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.01) by C($1.10). The company had revenue of C$785.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$815.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile



Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

