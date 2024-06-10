Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 7,114 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 429% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,346 call options.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE SMG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.