Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $480,540.21

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $480,540.21 and approximately $12.99 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,671.24 or 0.99976139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012365 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001060 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00095434 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00021624 USD and is up 955.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

