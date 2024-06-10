Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $480,540.21

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $480,540.21 and approximately $12.99 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010181 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010676 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,671.24 or 0.99976139 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012365 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001060 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004172 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00095434 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
About Seele-N
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.
Seele-N Token Trading
