Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $506,574.67

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $506,574.67 and $315.10 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010409 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,488.64 or 1.00024594 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012318 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00093005 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002054 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars.

