Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.17.
SIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th.
Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $94.21 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.41.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.
