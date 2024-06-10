Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.17.

SIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $94.21 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.41.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

