Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Semtech Stock Down 17.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 83.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Semtech by 205.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

