Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Paradis Sells 1,645 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $143,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,538,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $129,231.20.

On Friday, May 24th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $111,629.70.

On Thursday, May 9th, Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $113,719.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $9,105.25.

On Monday, April 29th, Paul Paradis sold 75 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,503.75.

On Friday, April 26th, Paul Paradis sold 335 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $19,587.45.

On Friday, April 19th, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $9,807.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $111,613.25.

On Friday, April 5th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $111,300.70.

On Monday, April 1st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $118,275.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL traded down $6.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.02. 58,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.04 million and a P/E ratio of 34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.79% of Sezzle at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

