Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Argus

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Argus from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.00.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Community Bank boosted its position in Shell by 4.4% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in Shell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Shell by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

