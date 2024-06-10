Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 1%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.43 and last traded at $62.19. 2,005,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,279,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.59.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Shopify by 4,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

