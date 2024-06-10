Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,397 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,445,000 after purchasing an additional 349,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,253,000 after buying an additional 93,136 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,457,000 after buying an additional 189,019 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,646,000 after buying an additional 181,207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SIG opened at $105.73 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

