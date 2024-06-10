Sirios Capital Management L P Has $13.35 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sirios Capital Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 2.7% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,832,127,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,162,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE UNP traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.95. 1,884,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $194.60 and a one year high of $258.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.74. The company has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

